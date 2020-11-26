Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.90 Per Share

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $726.24 million and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.65.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

