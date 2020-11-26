Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.90 Per Share

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $726.24 million and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.65.
About Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)
Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.