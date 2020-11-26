Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy Sells 5,810 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $173.02 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.67, a PEG ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

