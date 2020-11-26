Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.16

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 29539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 1,442,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after buying an additional 1,408,084 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 795,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.