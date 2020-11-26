Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sells $823,244.14 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rupert Vessey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

