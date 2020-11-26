Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.73.

Broadcom stock opened at $390.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $395.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,208 shares of company stock valued at $163,768,916 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

