Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Price Target at $6.75

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.