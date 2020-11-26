Brokerages Set Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) PT at $12.00

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on FULT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 633.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,655 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,278,000 after acquiring an additional 243,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.