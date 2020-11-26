Brokerages Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Target Price at $2.55

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

