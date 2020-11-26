Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) PT at $103.33

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.33.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,640,871 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $114.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $118.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

