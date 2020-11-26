Brokerages Set Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $79.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

