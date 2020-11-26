Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target at $61.83

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.