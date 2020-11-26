Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) Price Target at GBX 333.57

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

MONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

LON MONY opened at GBX 255.19 ($3.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 368.85 ($4.82). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 295.92.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 32,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £99,942.96 ($130,576.12).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

