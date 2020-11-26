Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $118.63

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.63.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $69,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

