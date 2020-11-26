Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT at $30.88

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $334,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

