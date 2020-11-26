Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target at $142.08

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

