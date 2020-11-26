Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $148.81

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $135.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,419 shares of company stock worth $12,245,111. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

