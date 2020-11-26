Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) PT at $19.63

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

TRQ stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 69,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,263,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 717,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

