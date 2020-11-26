Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $22.00

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPWK. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Upwork stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Upwork by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

