Brokers Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.68.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $145.09 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $1,088,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,909 shares of company stock worth $55,929,971. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

