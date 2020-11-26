Brokers Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.41.

Shares of FM opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.96.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

