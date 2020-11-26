Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Position Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $43,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,953 shares of company stock worth $8,377,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $72.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

