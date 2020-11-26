BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.11

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$70.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.94. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 40.53. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$78.42.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.0900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.25.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

