BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.08

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $54.06 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

DOOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BRP from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

