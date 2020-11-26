BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Variable Dividend of $0.08

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
NASDAQ DOOO opened at $54.06 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36.
BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
