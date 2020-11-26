BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.44.

BRP stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

