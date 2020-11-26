BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $60.56.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.21%.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
