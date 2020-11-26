BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%.

DOOO opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

