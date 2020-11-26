BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%.

DOOO opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Earnings History for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.