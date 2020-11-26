Bryan Carson Buys 2,666,666 Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Stock

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Director Bryan Carson acquired 2,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,999.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,587,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$275,249.88.

Bryan Carson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Bryan Carson sold 384,500 shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$24,992.50.

CVE NSP opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Western Europe. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; food energy bars under the WOODS WILD BAR; healthy snack bars under the ELEVATE ME brand; hemp for health under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and hemp and plant-based natural health products under the Natera FX brand.

