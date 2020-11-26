BTIG Research Begins Coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $2.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $3.44 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $140.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 825.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

