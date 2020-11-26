BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of CIM opened at $10.57 on Monday. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after buying an additional 3,247,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,408,000 after buying an additional 740,913 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,536,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 535,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

