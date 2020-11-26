BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AJX. TheStreet raised Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Great Ajax by 13.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 33.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 207,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 319.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

