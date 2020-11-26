BTIG Research Begins Coverage on MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

