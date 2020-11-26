Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.87.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

