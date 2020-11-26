Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.71.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.