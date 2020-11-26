Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives $15.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.13. Caleres has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.