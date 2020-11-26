Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CGY opened at C$55.80 on Thursday. Calian Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$65.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.10. The firm has a market cap of $542.21 million and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGY. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$100,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$597,155. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.30, for a total transaction of C$53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,086,300. Insiders have sold a total of 9,148 shares of company stock worth $595,957 in the last three months.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

