Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.07.
NASDAQ MCRB opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.