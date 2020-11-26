Canaccord Genuity Trims Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$35.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$20.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.65. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total value of C$73,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,898,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,934,162.34. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.35, for a total transaction of C$1,725,898.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$3,118.11. Insiders sold a total of 243,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,406 over the last quarter.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

