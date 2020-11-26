Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.01

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.01 and last traded at C$31.80, with a volume of 2530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The company has a market cap of $674.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.72.

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

