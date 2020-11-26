Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $23.52 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

