Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.09

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.09 and last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 172207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.64.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.