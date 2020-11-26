Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Root’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROOT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Root has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.64.

ROOT stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

