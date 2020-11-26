Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSII. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

CSII stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

