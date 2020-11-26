Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 190,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

