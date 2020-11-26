Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $0.96 on Monday. Ceconomy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

