Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.08

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 4423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $510,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

