CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.89

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 241387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CX. Santander lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.
The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 1,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,629 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
