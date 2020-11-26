Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of CENTA opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

