Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $309.05 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $338.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.42 and a 200-day moving average of $279.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

