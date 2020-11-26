Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

REXR stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

