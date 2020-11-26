Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,956 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 389,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after buying an additional 204,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

